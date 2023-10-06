We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
new tab next to the other (active one) Feature request
-
Albatros30
Feature request:
on ios 17 safari, you can long press on the two squares and when you select new tab, it places it next to the active one.
This is a killer feature! please add it to ios Vivaldi!
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
You can open a new tab in Vivaldi on iOS similarly by long pressing on the Tab Switcher button in the bottom right corner, the one that also says how many tabs you have open.
By the way, if you have any other feature requests for Vivaldi on iOS, please post them in the Mobile Feature Requests category here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/136/mobile-feature-requests and add the tag
iOS, plus other relevant tags.