Minor update (7) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.2
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
This update includes a fix for a dubious looking recording icon that showed up on startup on MacOS 14 (Sonoma).
Click here to see the full blog post
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
The problem here was that Chromium on macOS checked for camera access on startup if you have ever given access to the camera before. This check was interpretted by Sonoma as using the camera and the little notification of this would stay up for long after the check (to give the user a chance to be made aware).
From Chromium 117 onwards this check on startup no longer happens on Sonoma. However as we are currently following the Chromium ESR (116) release that had not been disabled yet. Now it is.
In summary, there was never a real issue here but since it looked like there was we disabled the camera check on startup.
Software Updater in Vivaldi reports "Cannot connect to update.vivaldi.com:443"
thomasp Vivaldi Team
@cgt: Our external checks aren't showing any problems with the update service. Could be a network problem on your end?
4th and another updated
edwardp Ambassador
Thank you.
dovregubben
Still get 'about:blank: in url address field when opening Vivaldi, and also when opening a new tab. Prefs are set to open a blank tab. Version 6.2.31.05.58-1_amd64.deb
edwardp Ambassador
This has been reported as a bug, VB-100323 and confirmed.
Still doesn't correct the fatal bug/problem as identified here:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/91046/vivaldi-failed-to-launch-on-macos-14/8
@mhowie
Hi, I guess this was not reported to the Vivaldi bug tracker.
A forum post is to get feedback from other user, then you can report it.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
Unsure about all the others suffering from the same issue, but I submitted an associated bug report earlier today. Reference # provided was: VB-100532. Thanks.
@mhowie
OK, all fine with the report, it is still unconfirmed but tagged as crash report. They get higher priority than other bugs.
Cheers, mib
Sounds good. Looking forward to again being able to use Vivaldi on the Mac.
@thomasp: No, I'm blaming JShelter 0.16 as it is now fixed by removing JShelter completely
Ok, Bing it is, let's make Vivaldi more cash.
Chrome 118 is out, where is that 6.4 with mystery content?
When I open reading list, scroll bar is always in the middle. I want it to be at the top when I open the reading list. How can ı do that?
Thanks.
Pesala Ambassador
@Pardus Unable to reproduce on the latest Snapshot for Windows. What are your OS and Vivaldi versions?
@Pesala Linux Mint Xfce - Vivaldi 6.2
@Pardus
Hi, I tested this on Opensuse, KDE and Vivaldi remember the last selected reading list page after restart Vivaldi.
Cheers, mib