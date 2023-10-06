The problem here was that Chromium on macOS checked for camera access on startup if you have ever given access to the camera before. This check was interpretted by Sonoma as using the camera and the little notification of this would stay up for long after the check (to give the user a chance to be made aware).

From Chromium 117 onwards this check on startup no longer happens on Sonoma. However as we are currently following the Chromium ESR (116) release that had not been disabled yet. Now it is.

In summary, there was never a real issue here but since it looked like there was we disabled the camera check on startup.