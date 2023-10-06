We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Case sensitivity to Nicknames (when used in Quick Commands)
I really like the Option to Open Bookmarks on Nickname Match , It is fast and convient, but it really hinders the other functionality. You can't search anything that starts with an existing Nickname, as then the Quick Commands will open the corresponding bookmark immediatly.
If Nicknames could be Case Sensitive, then I could use caps for Nicknames, like G, B, Ba, La etc. and I could type in the uppercase when I want to open a Nickname Bookmark, and for other things I could use lower case.
@kHellstr just a thought, you could untick the option opening Bookmarks immediately in the QC settings, then you 'd only need to press
Enterto activate it, otherwise continue typing.
I like how it works without enter. It has better flow that way. With enter, I kind of need to stop and think if the Nick is exist or if it is correct. Without enter it is instant, feels like some reflex or something like that.