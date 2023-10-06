I really like the Option to Open Bookmarks on Nickname Match , It is fast and convient, but it really hinders the other functionality. You can't search anything that starts with an existing Nickname, as then the Quick Commands will open the corresponding bookmark immediatly.

If Nicknames could be Case Sensitive, then I could use caps for Nicknames, like G, B, Ba, La etc. and I could type in the uppercase when I want to open a Nickname Bookmark, and for other things I could use lower case.