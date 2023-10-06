We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Option to always open the Pinned Tab when using Nicknames
-
It would be nice if we could option for Quick Command to always open the Pinned Tab when using Nicknames, if there exist a Pinned Tab with that Nickname
(edit: maybe there could be option to always open existing tab with nickname, if there is a one)
I have pinned Gmail to my "main" window and I have nicknamed it to G. It would be nice If I could always access to the Pinned Gmail with ctrl-space and typing G (I mapped quick command to ctrl-space ).
Currently the Nickname in Quickcommands opens a new tab for the nicknamed bookmark.
I can use ctrl+1, to open my pinned Gmail tab, but it only works when I'm in my "main" window.
Maybe this could be done with a Quick Command. Somehow select the correct window, and than the tab. And then have Nickname or shortcut for that