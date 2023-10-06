It would be nice if we could option for Quick Command to always open the Pinned Tab when using Nicknames, if there exist a Pinned Tab with that Nickname

(edit: maybe there could be option to always open existing tab with nickname, if there is a one)

I have pinned Gmail to my "main" window and I have nicknamed it to G. It would be nice If I could always access to the Pinned Gmail with ctrl-space and typing G (I mapped quick command to ctrl-space ).

Currently the Nickname in Quickcommands opens a new tab for the nicknamed bookmark.

I can use ctrl+1, to open my pinned Gmail tab, but it only works when I'm in my "main" window.

Maybe this could be done with a Quick Command. Somehow select the correct window, and than the tab. And then have Nickname or shortcut for that