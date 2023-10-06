We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
NVDA stopped working with Vivaldi
-
Unfortunately, I don't know if this was caused by updating Vivaldi or NVDA (the screen reader). I'm fairly sure that I used NVDA 2022.4 with the current Vivaldi 6.2.3105.54, but it may have been the previous stable version.
Today I updated NVDA to 2023.2 and it no longer works with Vivaldi, although it does with Chrome. It announces the current page title when I switch to Vivaldi, but it does not announce anything either in the browser chrome or in the page contents.
It is as if NVDA can no longer call the accessibility API in Vivaldi. (The Accessibility Tree View in the devtools works fine, so the accessiblity API itself seems to work.)
Has anyone else encountered this?
-
Nevermind, after a restart things got working again.
Oddly, though, my taskbar icon started Vivaldi with another profile that I use for accessibility audits.
I had to unpin it and re-pin it.
Weird.