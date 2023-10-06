We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
How to Mark As Read with keyboard?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
Need help with keyboard access.
I can access the "Mark As Read" button with tab key, hint Return to get dropdown list, but i do not into it get with next press of tab key, the list disappears.
Any help?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@DoctorG I don't see any way. I can type All in the search field that appears on Enter, but cannot proceed from there.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Pesala Yes, that was my experience, too.
Seems forum keyboard access is broken.
Sad, my mouse is broken and i do not get a new one before tomorrow or Monday.
I thin i will report the issue to Vivaldi webteam and NodeBB software issue tracker.
-
This post is deleted!
-
This post is deleted!