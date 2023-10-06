We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Bookmark adding menu should be bigger
When I add a new bookmark, the bookmark location selecting menu is extremely small. And as someone who has lots of folders in bookmarks, this small menu makes navigating very cumbersome. Fix this please.
The part of the menu that I'm talking about is marked in red. This is tiny. This should be bigger, So that I can navigate my huge bookmark list easily.
Pesala Ambassador
@daysofnil Please vote for the existing request.
