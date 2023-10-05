We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Any reason to keep vivaldi in icloud backup?
-
Emmaleehicks
A search here did not find any topics regarding icloud backup usage. Is there any reason to keep vivaldi as part of my icloud backup? The space taken is rather large at 500mb. I am signed in to vivaldi on all devices and use vivaldi to sync my information. In my opinion, and icloud backup is not necessary but just thought to ask in case I am missing something. Cheers