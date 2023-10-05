We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Info About Adding aol to webmail
jeremyyellow
You can not currently add aol to vivaldi webmail because aol requires ssl encryption but vivaldi uses ssl/TLS encryption
Please is you have a solution please comment.
edwardp Ambassador
@jeremyyellow Welcome to Vivaldi.
You can add an AOL account to Vivaldi Mail, which is built into the Vivaldi client. Vivaldi Mail is separate and distinct from the Vivaldi WebMail interface.
As of October 2020, if accessing AOL (and/or Yahoo) Mail with a third-party client, the user will need to establish an app password via the account's security settings, or use OAuth2.
With Vivaldi Mail, OAuth2 is supported for Yahoo accounts, but not for AOL.
jeremyyellow
Thank you for letting me know
edwardp Ambassador
Glad to assist.