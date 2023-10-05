@jeremyyellow Welcome to Vivaldi.

You can add an AOL account to Vivaldi Mail, which is built into the Vivaldi client. Vivaldi Mail is separate and distinct from the Vivaldi WebMail interface.

As of October 2020, if accessing AOL (and/or Yahoo) Mail with a third-party client, the user will need to establish an app password via the account's security settings, or use OAuth2.

With Vivaldi Mail, OAuth2 is supported for Yahoo accounts, but not for AOL.