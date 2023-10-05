The company I work for recently launched a new website under a new domain. The old one is set to forward/redirect to the new domain, and when using Edge or Chrome, the redirect works fine. However, on Vivaldi, it just hangs and states that the site can't be reached. I've tried clearing cache, cookies for all time, closing and reopening the browser, and none of it seems to work.

Any ideas why this would be happening in Vivaldi? And how to fix?