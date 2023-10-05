We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Website forwarding is not working on Vivaldi
-
The company I work for recently launched a new website under a new domain. The old one is set to forward/redirect to the new domain, and when using Edge or Chrome, the redirect works fine. However, on Vivaldi, it just hangs and states that the site can't be reached. I've tried clearing cache, cookies for all time, closing and reopening the browser, and none of it seems to work.
Any ideas why this would be happening in Vivaldi? And how to fix?
-
See if disabling the tracker blocking feature fixes it. Website forwarding is often used for tracking, so it might be blocking it.
-
Just looked, and it's already set to no blocking by default. Any other ideas?
-
@Tangereen My guess is company set up the redirect with managed policies and those will likely work only on chrome and edge. Does it works with firefox? Does the site work if you directly use the new destination domain/site?