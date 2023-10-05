We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Scroll issues 6.2.3105.56 (Stable channel) (arm64)
mynameiscrstl
I recently noticed that if about 25 percent of the charge remains in mac OS, the scrolling of pages becomes very jerky and torn. There is no such problem in other browsers, including Chromium based. Perhaps some kind of energy-saving mode is turned on about which there is no information?
macOS Sonoma 14.0
MacBook Pro (M1 Pro) with 16gb RAM