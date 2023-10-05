We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
After loading a new website Vivaldi closed down. Now, when I open it, it immediately closes down.
Windows 11 Pro Version 22H2 OS Build 22621.2361
Vivaldi 6.2.3105.54
Hello and thank you in advance
I have been using Vivaldi for years. I had many tabs open (as usual) and wanted to look at a tavel site called Agoda. As soon as the tab loaded Vivaldi closed down altogether. Since when each time I try and open it, both as normal and with administrator rights it immediately shuts down.
I thought it may be Windows Defender so tried turning that off but still the same. Then I turned off Windows Real time threat protection etc and still it happens. For a brief instant I see a message saying click to go to settings but cannot stop it from closing down immediately.
How do I get my browser back. I have the extension privacy badger installed on Vivaldi but never had a reaction like this before and I have used it for years.
@salescrap Please check Troubleshooting issues.
Hello, thank you for your assistance. After 19 attempts to reopen Vivaldi it suddenly worked. The sync I notice in settings is try and failing to connect but otherwise all seems well. Thanks again, please close down this issue, thanks.