Windows 11 Pro Version 22H2 OS Build 22621.2361

Vivaldi 6.2.3105.54

Hello and thank you in advance

I have been using Vivaldi for years. I had many tabs open (as usual) and wanted to look at a tavel site called Agoda. As soon as the tab loaded Vivaldi closed down altogether. Since when each time I try and open it, both as normal and with administrator rights it immediately shuts down.

I thought it may be Windows Defender so tried turning that off but still the same. Then I turned off Windows Real time threat protection etc and still it happens. For a brief instant I see a message saying click to go to settings but cannot stop it from closing down immediately.

How do I get my browser back. I have the extension privacy badger installed on Vivaldi but never had a reaction like this before and I have used it for years.