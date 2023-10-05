We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
How do I pop out Netflix?
-
Vivaldi has a little guide here, but there is no button that appears anywhere in Netflix for me.
I see that this also was asked in 2022, but there were no substantive replies.
Vivaldi version: 6.2.3105.47
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Nebu I have no Netflix, but missing PiP icon can be added on some pages.
This as a bookmarklet which could help you, take care when you copy and paste into a new bookmark in bookmark panel/manager, the URL has to start with javascript:
Code for URL:
javascript:var%20v=document.querySelector(%22video%22);v.removeAttribute(%22disablePictureInPicture%22);v.requestPictureInPicture();if(history.replaceState){window.history.replaceState({},"",location.href);};
-
Try this:
Make a double right click on the Netflix player and select "Play in pop-up window" (or something like this) from context menu.
-
That's a bit complicated for me, I will have to look into it in the morning, but thanks.
Right-clicking in Netflix (double or single) just gives the same 'context menu' as every other page does. I didn't even know double-clicking was a thing?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Nebu said in How do I pop out Netflix?:
That's a bit complicated for me, I will have to look into it in the morning, but thanks.
How to create Bookmarklet? See ⇒ https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/641951