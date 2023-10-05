The one drawback that I've found with Vivaldi Mail in comparison to Apple Mail and Microsoft Outlook is that it's much less obvious when you have new incoming messages.

With Vivaldi, first of all you must have the application non-minimized and be actively looking at it. Moreover, the only places outside of the mail view where you get visual notification of unread messages are the side bar and status bar icons.

Meaning that you need to either keep the sidebar visible at all times and never minimize it, or else actively remember to check the status bar at the bottom (I don't know about anyone else, but I'm almost never routinely looking at the status bar). Both of these icons are quite tiny, and located within a busy crowd of other visuals.

I would love to see Vivaldi offer a configuration setting that follows the pattern of most other mail clients, where the application's system task bar icon itself includes the number of unread messages. So that you can be alerted to go check Vivaldi when its window is currently minimized. And that frankly, you're more likely to notice than the application window itself if you normally keep your sidebar minimized.

Thanks!