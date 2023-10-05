We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Screen Capture from Browser Status Bar Fails when a Potential Modal Dialog is Shown
lavanyadeepak
When a modal dialog is shown, the screen capture from Browser Status Bar has these issues:
Full Page option is not shown
Even if the area is selected the screenshot does not capture properly.
I am enclosing the error screenshot first and then the correct one using Linux Mint's Screenshot tool for comparison.
DoctorG Ambassador
@lavanyadeepak And how to test?
edwardp Ambassador
DoctorG Ambassador
@lavanyadeepak Same on Windows, the modal is not caught by screenshot.
But i can capture the page.