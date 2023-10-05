We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Vivaldi more sluggish after the refactoring update.
-
The update that was supposed to make Vivaldi faster does not feel like that. The browser acts quite sluggish. There is a noticeable delay when opening new tabs, for example. They kinda need a second or two to start accepting text in the address bar.
I am running Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Intel Core i7-4790K CPU
32GB RAM
I know that the computer is old, but it is still a capable CPU, and the browser should not choke it lake that. Do you have any suggestions on how to adjust the settings to make it faster?
Thank you!
-
Mercury048
What I'm noticing most is in the address bar auto-complete. Specifically, the "typed history" matches take several seconds to show up properly. There is a "Typed History" section but most of the items aren't actual matches for what I'm typing in. It takes between 5 and up to 15 seconds for the list to update and display correct matches.
This used to be almost instant, perhaps 2-3 seconds when starting the browser "cold" with the 6.1 versions. I consider this a regression in the 6.3 version. This is a performance hit of an order of magnitude.