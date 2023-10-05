The update that was supposed to make Vivaldi faster does not feel like that. The browser acts quite sluggish. There is a noticeable delay when opening new tabs, for example. They kinda need a second or two to start accepting text in the address bar.

I am running Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

Intel Core i7-4790K CPU

32GB RAM

I know that the computer is old, but it is still a capable CPU, and the browser should not choke it lake that. Do you have any suggestions on how to adjust the settings to make it faster?

Thank you!