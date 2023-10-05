We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Cannot cast
Maybe not that new.
I have a Lenovo running W10 latest. I don't seem to be able to cast from it. I can get Netflix and can cast the image to my TV, but not from Vivaldi.
DoctorG Ambassador
@barrym Please check Troubleshooting issues.
Sorry for this, but i can not test cast.
I use SMPlayer for this (FOSS, better and faster than VLC, IMHO)
@Catweazle I doubt drm videos can be casted to external media players.
With YT and some others it works (plug ins), Netflix i don't know, i don't use it.
mib3berlin
@barrym
Hi, I can cast to my TV box with Netflix, Disney and Amazon.
Right click in the video and choose > Cast: