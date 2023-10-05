We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Missing an option to disable chrome sign-in?
Hi. In Google Chrome there is an option to toggle off chrome sign-in, which allows me to sign-in to Youtube without signing in to Gmail. I cannot find such an option in Vivaldi (I have tried searching under chrome://settings in Vivaldi). Maybe there is some other way I could achieve this? Below is a screenshot of this option in Chrome
DoctorG Ambassador
@Zojj Google Chrome has its own extended features which do not exist in Vivaldi.
@Zojj If this setting can't be found at chrome://setting that means it is disabled for vivaldi, so it is already turned off.
DoctorG Ambassador
@LonM said in Missing an option to disable chrome sign-in?:
I guess, Vivaldi devs removed all code related to Google-Chrome-only features.
Also, when you sign in to YouTube, you're signing in to your Google Account whether you like it or not. And you'll be signed in to all Google services. Just how it works.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Zojj You mean this chrome://settings/syncSetup ?
Setting to login to Google only exist in Chromium related browsers where Google features were not removed.
@DoctorG Yes, I was reffering to chrome://settings/syncSetup .
It's a little bit unfortunate that I cannot disable it in Vivaldi. Thanks for clarification.
@Zojj You can't disable it because it doesn't exist. There is no Chrome Sync in Vivaldi at all.
@Pathduck Oh I am sorry. Now I see that I misunderstood something about how it works. Forget it.