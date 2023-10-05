We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Why do I get cookies from Vivialdi Sites I do not visit
-
tannaberton
I keep seeing cookies from Vivaldi, why? I see 4 for V. Help and 1 from V. Social. I am signed up for neither and do not want to be. It seems automatic and when I delete them, they come back almost right away????
-
Hi - obviously when you visit a website, you will get cookies from that site. You might even get cookies from other sites, called 3rd-party cookies.
If you have visited
help.vivaldi.comor
social.vivaldi.netyou will et cookies from those sites.
When you sign into this forum you will get cookies from
vivaldi.netand
forum.vivaldi.net
Where do you see these cookies, please make a screenshot showing these cookies if you mean you've never visited these sites.
-
tannaberton
I have never visited those sites. This is the second time I ever signed into Vivaldi account. There is no need for me to rver use Vivaldi Help. As I said I delete them in Privacy/security settings and they come back. I block all 3rd party cookies. I see the cookies in the "Show Saved Cookies" window in Privacy and Security. I do not see a Social or Help window when I open Vivaldi. I just see the cookies.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@tannaberton Perhaps you allowed Third Party Cookies? Then predefined bookmarks and web panels (added by Vivaldi company) for Vivaldi Social and Vivaldi Forum could have cause this.
-
@tannaberton, maybe because all this pages are in the same server, but i don't see a problem that Vivaldi put's cookies, cookies are only little scripts which contain your preferent settings for the page which are stored locally. To avoid are third-party cookies (which you can block in the settings) and tracking cookies, these are not in Vivaldi sites.
Anyway, i use the Site Bleacher Extension, which remove automatically cookies, local storages, IndexedDBs, service workers, cache storages, filesystems and webSQLs from all not whitelisted sites you visit. With this you remain clean the browser and HD from all data you don't need or want.
Using this, i store only datas from sites which i use every day, like this forum or other Vivaldi sites.
-
@tannaberton This is happening because most probably you clicked once those 2 buttons in the Panel (some time ago) and Vivaldi is keeping those sites "alive" so to say between sessions, so that they don't need to be reloaded every time. This is useful for example if you have a messenger in the Panel.
To get rid of those cookies, delete them as usual and remove those 2 sites from the Panel (right-click -> Edit -> Remove from Toolbar). (killing their Webview processes would not do anything)
-
lavanyadeepak
@tannaberton These are called Third Party cookies. For example a website can be serving ads from doubleclick and that will serve cookies.
-
@lavanyadeepak Strictly speaking, cookies from
social.vivaldi.netwould not be third-party if you visit this forum for instance, which is also
vivaldi.net. However, cookies from
help.vivaldi.comwould be third-party since it's a different domain.
I lean towards npro's theory that the default web panels for Help and Social are what's causing this.
User should make sure web panels are set to Lazy Load:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/panels/panels/#:~:text=Lazy Load. Fully load the Web Panel’s content only when opened.
See, there IS a use for Vivaldi Help after all, might even learn something
-
@Pathduck said in Why do I get cookies from Vivialdi Sites I do not visit:
User should make sure web panels are set to Lazy Load:
I tried that for OP's case, it didn't work (it is ticked by default and enabling/disabling it after having clicked the 2 webpanels)
-
@npro Well, obviously after they've been opened once then cookies will exist until deleted. If web panels still load on browser start with Lazy Load panels enabled, then that's a bug.
User should just remove the panels and stop being paranoid about cookies IMO.
-
@Pathduck said in Why do I get cookies from Vivialdi Sites I do not visit:
If web panels still load on browser start with Lazy Load panels enabled, then that's a bug.
From what I see last active web panel is getting loaded despite the setting, so it very much could be.
(but that's another topic )