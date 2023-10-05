Hi - obviously when you visit a website, you will get cookies from that site. You might even get cookies from other sites, called 3rd-party cookies.

If you have visited help.vivaldi.com or social.vivaldi.net you will et cookies from those sites.

When you sign into this forum you will get cookies from vivaldi.net and forum.vivaldi.net

Where do you see these cookies, please make a screenshot showing these cookies if you mean you've never visited these sites.