Sites not working with Vivaldi.
I've been using Vivaldi for quite some time now and have really enjoyed it and it's rich features. I've been running into an increasing number of web sites that Vivaldi won't work with, however. Example: Just tried to reserve a hotel in Expedia and it wouldn't work. Tried it with Microsoft Edge and it worked fine. Tried using it to pay a credit car on Chase bank's website, comes back and indicates Vivaldi is not supported. Same thing with Netflix and a variety of other streaming sites.
So, what's the scoop? I hate the idea of moving to another browser, but my main gigs gotta work!!
@wickedjester Likely is the adblocker https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/tracking-and-ad-blocking/
DoctorG Ambassador
@wickedjester Often a restrictive ad/tracker blocker list causes this. Try to disable Vivaldi Blocker for the site , just click on shield in address field.
I tried reserving a room at Expedia Vivaldi Stable (6.4.3153.6 / Win 11) and all worked fine.
@DoctorG I actually don't have blocking enabled at all, so I don't think that's it.
I have the latest version of Vivaldi installed...
@wickedjester Do you have any privacy extensions that might be altering your User Agent String?
Testing in a new profile is probably the best: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/#Test_in_a_different_profile
Just to be sure, what version number do you have installed? You can check at
vivaldi://about/
@wickedjester check if UA CH is chrome or edge otherwise sites may complain about old browser:
DoctorG Ambassador
@wickedjester I can not test Netflix, lacking of such account.
For Vivaldi 6.2.3105.58 can you please check the DRM version of videwine:
Open in Vivaldi chrome://components
Go to section Widevine Content Decryption Module
"Check for Updates"
And you get version 4.10.2662.3
You can install Vivaldi 6.4 Snapshot (what is a Snapshot) as Standalone install version, that will not tangle your Vivaldi Stable Settings in case of issues in Snapshot.
Just try 6.4 which has newer Chromium core and widevine DRM version. Perhaps that solves your issue.
mib3berlin
@wickedjester
Hi, latest stable 6.2 or snapshot 6.4, I get the same error on Netflix with 6.4 but not with Vivaldi 6.2.3105.58 on Windows 11 Pro.
Please add your Vivaldi and OS version