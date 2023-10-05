I've been using Vivaldi for quite some time now and have really enjoyed it and it's rich features. I've been running into an increasing number of web sites that Vivaldi won't work with, however. Example: Just tried to reserve a hotel in Expedia and it wouldn't work. Tried it with Microsoft Edge and it worked fine. Tried using it to pay a credit car on Chase bank's website, comes back and indicates Vivaldi is not supported. Same thing with Netflix and a variety of other streaming sites.

So, what's the scoop? I hate the idea of moving to another browser, but my main gigs gotta work!!