Migration can't find new account
I'm moving to Mastodon.ART, but when I try to migrate my account on Vivaldi Social, I keep getting this error:
However, on my new account, I set up an alias to my old account (after reading another post on the forum from last year)
Am I missing something or do I have to wait a day before the alias takes effect?
Ok looking further, Vivaldi Social can't seem to interact with Mastodon.ART at all (but it's not in the list of blocked instances). The accounts from Mastodon.ART I follow still appear (along with their posts), but direct profile URLs to Mastodon.ART yield no results when put into the search bar
edwardp Ambassador
@StandingPad It looks like you need to create the account on mastodon.art first, then migrate your Vivaldi Social information to it.
@edwardp Thing is, I already have an account on Mastodon.ART
edwardp Ambassador
@StandingPad OK. See this fedi.tips article. It explains the process quite well.
You need to log into the new account to start the migration process.
That's what I've been following the past couple of days (in the original post I showed a screenshot of me setting up the alias on my new account). The issue is when I try to start migrating from Vivaldi
edwardp Ambassador
@StandingPad The screenshot indicates it cannot find the mastodon.art account, so there is an issue somewhere.
Have you sent a message to the mastodon.art admins? If you go to their site, click the About link on the left and it will display an e-mail address to contact them. The same link on Vivaldi Social will display an e-mail to contact the Vivaldi Social admins.