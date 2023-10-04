We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
[bug] in reading/simplified page mode
When activating the reading mode, which is the simplified page, with the search bar at the bottom, it is not possible to read the last lines of the text, especially when it is the last paragraph and the page no longer scrolls, I will leave this image showing this problem.
this problem has been happening since the first time I used Vivaldi. And I only decided to share it here now, because this situation doesn't change after months of use.
here, end of page without scrolling, impossible to read
I believe this is a design/construction error since when you activate it, it has a bar indicating that it is in the simplified version, as happens, for example, when we open a link in an app other than the browser itself, which even "Open in Vivaldi" appears in one of the options. Which I find strange, because the desktop reading version is different, where only the interface changes and not the url as happens on Android, I think it would be easier to adapt/optimize it to be the same or similar to the desktop.
edwardp Ambassador
@edwardp hi, I filled out the form and received this code: VAB-8056
edwardp Ambassador
@gbfelipe said in [bug] in reading/simplified page mode:
@edwardp hi, I filled out the form and received this code: VAB-8056
Thank you. VAB-8056 has been confirmed.