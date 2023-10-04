We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Auto Complete Works, But Not Auto Focus
On Vivaldi 6.2.3105.54 in Win 11 22H2, when I type something in the address bar I see suggestions below, in the desired set order, but it doesn't matter whether I move the focus (highlight) from the first to another suggestion or not: when i type enter it uses only the typed portion in the address bar, not the entire address.
manually clicking on the desired suggestion works, but wasn't autocomplete supposed to complete with the highlighted suggestion?