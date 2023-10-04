We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
unification of device history
making something similar to "recent tabs" that shows both devices, the history only shows the current device.
There have been cases where I needed to look for a specific website in the history and I couldn't find it because I accessed it on my laptop and I didn't see it on my Android smartphone and so I had to get to the desktop to do something simple that could have been done on the device itself.
Thanks for your feature request.
