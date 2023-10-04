We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
[feature] more backup/restore Sync options
-
e.g.: keeping the default Vivaldi (Speed Dial) shortcuts excluded (when we start the app, even when logging in the default shortcuts are there, and that wasn't supposed to happen but recognize only existing ones). Of the desktop theme optimized for Android, and keep settings saved such as block/track option, menu layout, etc.
-
Hi, Thanks for your feature request.
This looks like a duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/77806/full-backup-and-restore Please vote & discuss at that thread, thank you.
You can use the forum search first to see if you can find similar requests. If that doesn't work, I've catalogued all the requests here.
-