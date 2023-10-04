This functionality is the same as Edge in that we can access the same page on both devices, when sharing from Android to Windows, simply open a new tab with this page and the possibility of doing the opposite. Always need to use third-party software like Nearby Share (Beta) or something similar.

And currently the "send to devices" option does not work and on Windows this option does not even exist to send to Android, I know there is a post about doing this with the "flags" options, but besides being cumbersome, it didn't work for me, and basic users wouldn't do this, another reason to have this native function in simplificadad way.