We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
icon/bottom "back to top"
-
I would like this feature specifically for Android, I use it a lot and it doesn't exist in this browser. Not all sites have this, so it would be perfect if it was native to Vivaldi.
It's something simple, but it helps a lot with productivity, this feature would be great in the next updates.
-
Hi, Thanks for your feature request.
This looks like a duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/43855/scroll-to-top-button Please vote & discuss at that thread, thank you.
You can use the forum search first to see if you can find similar requests. If that doesn't work, I've catalogued all the requests here.