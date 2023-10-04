We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Strict popup vontrol
-
philliplanos
Strict popup control would be great. There's a windows edge extension I use for this but I believe this extension should exist on all Vivaldi browser versions if possible.
https://microsoftedge.microsoft.com/addons/detail/popup-blocker-strict/ijhfkkgjgpcplfeajghagkcebakjcpge
While im unsure as to the feasibility to this - it would be a great add on to the already amazing tracker and ad blocker native to Vivaldi.