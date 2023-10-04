We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
how to make the browser not create many windows on the taskbar
Hello
how to make the browser not create many windows on the taskbar, but grouped into one
That is a Windows feature. Vivaldi cannot control that.
Pesala Ambassador
@Garu20 Right-click on the Windows Taskbar, Taskbar Settings, Combine Taskbar Buttons, Always Hide Labels.
@Pesala I didn't find it on windows 11
@Garu20 Win11 should group them by default. There is a glitch when the icon is actually pinned, so better start vivaldi from the start menu
@Hadden89 thanks, I unpinned it and then fixed it, and the problem was solved