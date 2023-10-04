We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
FR Highlight Duplicated tabs in tab bar when hover over
-
Just before I stopped using Opera, they introduced nice feature where duplicated tabs are highlighted when hovering over. I did find this very useful, as for reason or other, I have quite often duplicated tabs.. who nows why
Would be nice to see this added to Vivaldi
-
Pesala Ambassador
@kHellstr Please vote for the existing feature request: Highlight Duplicate Tabs with Blinking.
Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
-
I tried to search for that. I don't know why I didn't find it.
Thanks for the link. Upvoted.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@kHellstr Add the search link that I posted, as a web panel. Just change the search string from “duplicate tabs” to something else to find other topics. You can also change the categories to search only in Feature Requests for Desktop, or whatever.
-