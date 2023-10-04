Hi,

I'm running Vivaldi on pop_os and Vivaldi has begun freezing and sometimes freezing the whole desktop for 4-10 sec.

I can see in the logs that I'm getting a lot of "ERROR:CONSOLE ... source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli". Here are some:

pop-os vivaldi-stable.desktop[3741]: [3736:3736:1004/195559.190597:ERROR:CONSOLE(1)] "Uncaught SecurityError: An attempt was made to break through the security policy of the user agent.", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js (1) pop-os vivaldi-stable.desktop[3741]: [3736:3736:1004/195446.493979:ERROR:CONSOLE(1)] "Uncaught (in promise) Error: No window with id: 973325511.", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js (1) pop-os vivaldi-stable.desktop[3741]: [3736:3736:1004/195111.261533:ERROR:CONSOLE(1)] "Uncaught (in promise) Error: No tab with id: 973326083.", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js (1)

The "No window" or "No tab" appears regardless of what page I'm on or switching to. The "Uncaught SecurityError" appears when I have some site like this forum open in the background, or I'm on the page. The error shows everything I switch tab or load a new page.

Been searching around, but can't see anything that fixes it.

Any ideas?