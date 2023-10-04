We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Vivaldi won't run on ipad
readingrr42
I have iPad 6th gen, iOS 17.0.2
On this device, Vivaldi will open a web page, but tapping on links within the page will not open, or, in rare cases will open very slowly.
This is the case across every web page I have tried, even including Amazon. I have uninstalled and re-installed at least 4 times, all with the same result.
My wife has a similar iPad and gets the same behavior on it.
There are no error messages. I just tap on a link and nothing happens. Restarting the iPad makes no difference.
Vivaldi runs fine on my Windows desktop and my Pixel 7, Just not on the iPad.
I'll greatly appreciate any help with this.
Paul
greybeard Ambassador
I use an iPad (9th gen iOS 16.7) and cannot reproduce your issue.
Also I have been a tester for the last few months. Not encountered that problem.
Amazon, Temu and other shopping sites give no problems either.
You seem to have done everything to resolve this, perhaps a bug, or perhaps the iPads are too old(!?). My previous iPad had a very short life, one month after the warranty it died.
papalpenguin
I have been testing since I became a Soprano with Vivaldi and I have noticed this as well like the touch isn’t always registered it feels like. I am using a iPhone 14 Pro and a iPad Air 5 with iOS 17.0.3 and iPadOS 17.0.3 as well