I am trying to make tabs wider in Vivaldi using CSS but every time I tried, I get spacing issues and I deleted the code that I have. Can someone please provide me code that works for making tabs wider in Vivaldi? I would please like it if I can get code that changes the length of Vivaldi's non-pinned tabs to 235px but every time I tried on my own, I get graphical glitches.

I tried the subreddit r/vivaldibrowser on Reddit, but I did not get any good responses. I was hoping that the smart people on the Vivaldi Official Forums can help me. Please and thank you.

Edit: I am using Vivaldi for Linux.