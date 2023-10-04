We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
I want to make non-pinned tabs in Vivaldi for Desktop wider using CSS. Need help.
-
I am trying to make tabs wider in Vivaldi using CSS but every time I tried, I get spacing issues and I deleted the code that I have. Can someone please provide me code that works for making tabs wider in Vivaldi? I would please like it if I can get code that changes the length of Vivaldi's non-pinned tabs to 235px but every time I tried on my own, I get graphical glitches.
I tried the subreddit r/vivaldibrowser on Reddit, but I did not get any good responses. I was hoping that the smart people on the Vivaldi Official Forums can help me. Please and thank you.
Edit: I am using Vivaldi for Linux.
-
barbudo2005
Try this:
.tab-position > .tab.pinned {width: 235px !important;}
-
It did not work. Is there any alternative CSS tricks that could be applied?
-
Edit: I was doing some research on changing the length of tabs using CSS and I finally found a viable solution. I had to use the subreddit I mentioned earlier but it finally worked. I am leaving the code for anyone to peruse.
/* Change sizing of unpinned tabs */ #tabs-container.top .tab-strip { display: flex !important; overflow-x: hidden !important; -webkit-app-region: no-drag !important; } #tabs-container.top .tab-strip span { flex: 0 1 235px !important; display: flex !important; } #tabs-container.top .tab-position { flex: 0 1 235px !important; position: relative !important; left: auto !important; top: auto !important; height: 30px !important; --PositionX: inherit !important; --Width: inherit !important; max-width: 235px; } #tabs-container.top .tab-position .tab .favicon, #tabs-container.top .tab-position .tab .close { flex: 0 0 18px !important; } #tabs-container.top .tab-position .tab .title { flex: 1 0 calc(100% - 55px) !important; } #tabs-container.top .newtab { position: relative !important; left: auto !important; top: auto !important; } .tab-position[style*="--Width:180px"] { width: 235px !important; } .tab-strip { display: inline-flex; } .tab-position { max-height: 30px !important; transform: none !important; position: static !important; } .toolbar-tabbar .newtab { left: 0 !important; }