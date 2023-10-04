We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Marking Emails fails
I cannot mark an email read or unread using the Right Button menu or keyboard shortcut. I also cannot see an icon above the email. Marking all read did work. Moving emails also works.
Have I select an odd option somewhere?
yojimbo274064400
Do you see the highlighted
options in the pop-up menu and their corresponding keyboard shortcuts?
mail menu bar?
Does the issue occur when using a new profile?
