Buttons on panels are not duplicated in a new window
When I open a new window, then let's say the mail management icon, cadendar - do not appear and I can't access them from the new window. It looks like this:
Could you please tell me how to make all the tools available from a new window as well? Thank you.
@rnbj This is on purpose so far. Calendar and Mail buttons are left out. However, there are feature requests to change that.
Jeez, how much years that reqiuest is ignored?
Pesala Ambassador
@rnbj It has never been ignored. It is not a trivial issue to fix.
@pafflick said in Mail in many windows. (21st April 2022):
@thepeche Yes, the plan is to allow opening mail in multiple windows. But there's still a lot of coding to do before we can get there.