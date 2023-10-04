We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Tab moving by itself
What is the setting to stop the tab from repositioning itself?
It keeps moving the last tab I was looking at to the front of the tabs list.
I just need the name of the setting in the Tabs section of settings. No need for a screenshot.
DELETE THIS.. it was an extension I installed long ago
tell which, so this will be useful for anybody searching for the same problem in the future
(I know, I know, nobody actually search for their problem and just post the same questions over and over again, but hey, at least let's try)