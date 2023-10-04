We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Can't add new event when in "year-mode".
Hi there.
I'm trying to add a new event using the "year mode/view". I simply click on the + and it adds a new empty event which I cannot change. Deleting is also hard. Right-clicking elsewhere in the right side doesn't give me the option to add a new event, only "paste" and "restore event from trash".
Maybe an image makes it clearer: https://imgur.com/a/1wQV2vY
Is this a bug or do things work different now?
If this is reported as a bug already my apologies, but I can't find something similar (reported).
version: 6.2.3105.54 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision: b9b836a2297cb528225715d5226c02d69e88b0a1
nvm, found it: https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/return-of-the-big-changelog-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3149-7/
"[Calendar] Editing or adding events to the calendar does not work correctly. (VB-100007)"