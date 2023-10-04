Hi there.

I'm trying to add a new event using the "year mode/view". I simply click on the + and it adds a new empty event which I cannot change. Deleting is also hard. Right-clicking elsewhere in the right side doesn't give me the option to add a new event, only "paste" and "restore event from trash".

Maybe an image makes it clearer: https://imgur.com/a/1wQV2vY

Is this a bug or do things work different now?

If this is reported as a bug already my apologies, but I can't find something similar (reported).

version: 6.2.3105.54 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Revision: b9b836a2297cb528225715d5226c02d69e88b0a1