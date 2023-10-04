We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Search code to scroll down directly to the bottom of the page
-
Is there a code where I can scroll down to the bottom of the page with hotkey or right click menu?
To return to the top of any tab I'm already using "Tab Sroll".
Clicking on an active tab scrolls page to top, clicking it again returns to previous scroll position.
This is a very nice feature I don't want miss, and I integrated it in my
custom.js.
Now I'm asking you what code could do the opposite? Not return to the top but instead go to bottom at once?
As clicking on the active tab has already the described function, it could work with a hotkey.
Any suggestions?
-
Press the End button to move to the bottom of the page, Home to move to the top. Works in almost any browser.
-
@shurik842 How easy! I never used the
Endkey before.
Only the others,
page up / down...
That solved it already. Thank you!
(language edited: page instead of img)
-
@Dancer18 Some useful keys there
Try using Home/End in the address field. Or any line of text
Or Ctrl+Home/End in a text editor, moves you to top/end of document.