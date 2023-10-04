Is there a code where I can scroll down to the bottom of the page with hotkey or right click menu?

To return to the top of any tab I'm already using "Tab Sroll".

Clicking on an active tab scrolls page to top, clicking it again returns to previous scroll position.

This is a very nice feature I don't want miss, and I integrated it in my custom.js .

Now I'm asking you what code could do the opposite? Not return to the top but instead go to bottom at once?

As clicking on the active tab has already the described function, it could work with a hotkey.

Any suggestions?