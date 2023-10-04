We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
[Tiny] Drag speed-dials between Start Page tabs
FlooferLand
Very tiny tweak the likes of autohide tab bar, but I realized it would be handy if you were able to drag speed dial links between the different start-page-navigation tabs at the top of the speed dial page; Holding a speed-dial, hovering over a tab at the top, and letting go to plop the speed-dial at the end of the list for that other tab.
I found myself instinctively trying to do this, and I know this can be done by switching to the Bookmarks tab but I think it'd be handy as an UX/convenience feature.
Another tiny tweak like that could be the ability to re-arrange tabs in the start page navigation bar by dragging them around the way you drag around website tabs.
Pesala Ambassador
@FlooferLand Please vote for the existing feature request: Re-Order Start Page Speed Dials.
Instead of adding more start pages, just add some folders. It is already possible to drag and drop speed dials to different folders.
FlooferLand
Ah got it.
I don't really like using the folder system for most stuff personally, tabs feel more natural to me. Would definitely like both of these 2 threads to be implemented.
Also off-topic but oh my god Vivaldi just crashed while I was writing this, and it somehow managed to save everything I was typing. That's impressive XD
Pesala Ambassador
@FlooferLand I hide the Start Page Navigation, and have two folders (bottom right); one for travel, and one for localhost files.
I also hide Speed Dial Titles and buttons to maximise real-estate, and disable drag and drop reordering to prevent accidentally changing the Start Page. If I need to reorder the speed dials, I use the Bookmarks Panel.
FlooferLand
I see!
Still prefer the tabs, mostly made this post as like a tiny UX tweak the UI devs could make if they're bored one day XD
Also, pretty theme! Looks straight out of the early 2000s but in a good way
Pesala Ambassador
@FlooferLand It is the Phoenity skin from Opera 12.18, which explains why it looks a bit dated. I like a bit of colour in the icons; it helps me to quickly identify the purpose of the button.