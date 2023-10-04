Very tiny tweak the likes of autohide tab bar, but I realized it would be handy if you were able to drag speed dial links between the different start-page-navigation tabs at the top of the speed dial page; Holding a speed-dial, hovering over a tab at the top, and letting go to plop the speed-dial at the end of the list for that other tab.

I found myself instinctively trying to do this, and I know this can be done by switching to the Bookmarks tab but I think it'd be handy as an UX/convenience feature.

Another tiny tweak like that could be the ability to re-arrange tabs in the start page navigation bar by dragging them around the way you drag around website tabs.