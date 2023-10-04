We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
copying page contents with images vs text only
I frequently keep copies of pages i browse for later reference. I was using Safari and used to copy the part of the page I want to keep and paste it in a textedit document or I use the Services contextual menu for the same result, faster.
When I do the same in Vivaldi, I get only the text from the page, both in standard viewing mode and in reader mode.
If I use the Capture fonction in Vivaldi, I get a document with a global picture of the page and the text content of the resulting document is not searchable.
Is there a special way to copy page contents that converts the selected page contents on the fly to an RTF document ?
EDIT:
I meant RTFD document (RTF with included pictures).
RTF is already available.