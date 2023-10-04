We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Option: silent update in the background without administrator rights
wolfergabe
For home, but for company use it would definitely be good if
- it would be possible to install updates automatically in the background (without administrator rights)
- if I install the program for all users, then administrator rights are not required for the update