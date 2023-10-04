We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
The Numbers Game: Where does Vivaldi get its version number from?
Let’s learn what version numbers are and how they are used in the Vivaldi browser.
Is the process "purely numerical" or is notice taken of "special numbers"?
e.g. 13, 42, 666, 1337 etc.
@TbGbe Not normally; however, for various reasons we don't like the minor number to reach 10, as version number parsers tend to be a bit more fixed about how numbers should look, although after we hid our UA that is a more academic question now for us, but the Chromium team did a lot of tests preparing for Chromium 100, as they reached 3 digits in the major version number.
Additionally, @Ruarí did get to be very 1337 a few years ago.
DoctorG Ambassador
@TbGbe ROFL
@DoctorG Those (valid ones) are such big numbers that it would take "a while" to reach them, even at Chromium version number warp speeds
@yngve Oh, yes, i never calculated the Hex→Dec to see such numbers were larger that Vivaldi version numbers.
But you could add a easter-egg, when typing 0x600DCODED somewhere, would be funny.
ingolftopf Ambassador
@yngve
Thank you very much for your effort.
Interesting article, informative, up-to-date and well written.
Thank you
whilst my head rather exploded at the significant variation possibilities surrounding the basic versioning premise, the article was most interesting & educational, for which i say thank you. also, though i'm unsure if this was a strategic promotional strategy or not [who, cynical? wot, moi?], i feel this article truly reinforces vivaldi's reputation for trustworthiness, in that there was no obligation to have told us of the oops mistakes, yet you did anyway ... IMO this seems symptomatic of a corporate ethos of integrity & honesty, which i dare say is a major factor in why so many of us trusted vivaldi from the beginning, building on the legacy of opera presto which was so important for many of us.
ingolftopf Ambassador
@ybjrepnfr
Think @yngve just wanted to share something with us about his work, which is lovely.
@yngve Thanks, you share with us what you and others work on.
It is always interesting to read and see what and why the dev team does this or that.
@yngve I remember when Opera hit version 10 and a lot of sites read it as version 1 (that was found out during the alpha testing), so it was stuck at 9.x for a while, and I knew it would happen for Chromium for the same reason when it hit triple digits partly due to the same bad coding.
Cqoicebordel Ambassador
@chas4: They are still stuck there for Opera Mini. It's hilarious. Its User Agent is "Opera/9.80 (Android; Opera Mini/69.0.2254/191.303; U; en) Presto/2.12.423 Version/12.16". If I'm not mistaken, the only product still using Presto.
barbudo2005
Will this be the Numbers game they play?
colebantam
Yngve wrote: "However, we were going to be releasing the iOS version, and it was using the 6.3 version, but it is still based on Chromium 116, NOT the upcoming Chromium 118 ...."
Ähem, Chromium seriously? I thought all Browsers for iOS has to use WebKit Engine because of Apples policies?
@colebantam Vivaldi for IOS is based on Chromium/Chrome for IOS, which is indeed using WebKit as the rendering engine (instead of Blink, although there are many who expects that this may change once recent EU Directives take effect), but implements most other features in its own code base (e.g. the GUI).
-
Interesting read, I've always wondered how software gets to crazy amounts of digits, and Vivaldi's makes a lot of sense. Looking forward to when the big 7.0 (7.chromever.9999.1???) comes just because I like that number.
colebantam
@yngve Thanks for the clarification. I guess I'm not the only one who usually simplifies it to Chromium = Render-Engine instead of Blink = Render-Engine
Once one sorts this out, it makes perfectly sense why "Chromium" is used for iOS too
Love those articles where tech staff are plainly explained also to non-technical people. And in the Vivaldi amusing style too!
Thanks a lot!
Marco