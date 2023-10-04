Hello, I've been having issues streaming video in the browser.

Overall my internet has been bad so I tried modifying windows and troubleshooting it and managed to somewhat fix it overall outside of vivaldi itself. But I'm still struggling to get the video players to work. I tried the vivaldi troubleshooting methods and disabling adblocker plugins helped significantly (as well as clearing the cookies and cache). It still starts to lag and buffer about 20 minutes in though (initially it was about two minutes in).

Any ideas for what I should try next?

Edit: I should also add that all of these problems started after an update earlier the night I started having problems, and that everything works totally fine over hotspot rather than internet.