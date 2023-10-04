We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Slow streaming
Cirrostratus
Hello, I've been having issues streaming video in the browser.
Overall my internet has been bad so I tried modifying windows and troubleshooting it and managed to somewhat fix it overall outside of vivaldi itself. But I'm still struggling to get the video players to work. I tried the vivaldi troubleshooting methods and disabling adblocker plugins helped significantly (as well as clearing the cookies and cache). It still starts to lag and buffer about 20 minutes in though (initially it was about two minutes in).
Any ideas for what I should try next?
Edit: I should also add that all of these problems started after an update earlier the night I started having problems, and that everything works totally fine over hotspot rather than internet.
DoctorG Ambassador
- Update network card driver from manufacturer webpage
- Reset Windows network.
Open powershell as Administrator
Run commands one by one
netsh winsock reset
netsh int ip reset
- Reboot Router/Modem
- Uninstall Vivaldi (without deleting browser data by uninstaller), download Vivaldi installer from vivaldi.com and install again.
- Check Troubleshooting issues](https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/).
Cirrostratus
@DoctorG not sure which think fixed it, but one of them did! Thanks for your help, hopefully it stays fixed