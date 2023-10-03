We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Finding my replies
uberprutser
I'm having a hard time finding back my forum postings.
I can find them if I go here trough an email.
But when I just login, it's difficult.
I must be missing something
barbudo2005
Use this search engine, changing "barbudo2005" for "uberprutser":
https://forum.vivaldi.net/search?term=%s&in=titlesposts&matchWords=all&by[]=barbudo2005&sortBy=timestamp&sortDirection=desc&showAs=posts
@uberprutser Hi - click your user name.
Or click user icon top right, click name.
Then scroll down for your latest posts, or click the number above "POSTS". Alternately, click the three dot menu and select Posts.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/user/uberprutser/posts
Bookmark that page.
uberprutser
I clicked the username, but never scrolled down to see my posts. Thanks
Of course, if you can't find your posts, you can't click the user name
So learn to click the icon top right for the menu.
Pesala Ambassador
@uberprutser You can also use the Advance Forum Search to find all posts by a user uberprutser.
- Click the magnifying glass icon at top right
- Click the gear icon
- Select the username in Posted by
- Search
There are two partial lists on your forum profile page - Most popular (if any of your posts have been upvoted) and Latest. If you click on the menu on your profile page, it will include a link to a list of all your postts ordered most recent first. Never checked to see if there's a bigger version of Most Popular available.