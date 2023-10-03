We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
discourse.julialang.org doesn't work on vivaldi
This website works on chrome and edge but not here. I can't seem to scroll down. Occasionally it will start to work, but then if I refresh the page it just becomes immobile. Why might that be?
It's a significant site (it's like stackoverflow but for the Julia programming language), and it's kind of annoying that I need to switch browsers to use it.
@erglmmy Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
The site works fine in Vivaldi.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
DoctorG Ambassador
@erglmmy discourse.julialang.org works nice for me with Vivaldi 6.2.3105.54 / Win 11 22H2.