It would be great if the Side Panel Width would be Content Sensitive, so the width would change according to what panel you have chosen.

For example, with WhatsApp I want to use quite wide panel, but for example Notes fits in a much narrower panel. If I resize the side panel so that the WhatsApp fits in nicely, then it is too wide for the Notes or Bookmarks panel. So when I change between panels, I have to change the width too.

It would be great if Side Panel could remember its width based on the content. So, If I open the side panel with WhatsApp, the width would be set to what I set it last time with WhatsApp. If I open Notes, it would use the width I the notes had last time.