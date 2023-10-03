We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Loop of failed to send emails
-
alexanderyl
I tried to send an email with a zip attachment containing a .exe file. The email was not sent, probably due to Gmail's anti-.exe policy. Now, the same email is being sent repeatedly. I can see it in the Gmail sent folder and the Vivaldi sent folder, but I can't find anywhere in the setting "some queue" from which it is being sent in order to remove it from the queue.
-
alexanderyl
The email is attempting to be sent with every Vivaldi launch, but it has not been sent. There, I have found a log.
How I can stop it?
20:55:44.875 info [Mail - filter, store] initListEntries took 1ms. 20:55:44.875 info [Mail - detail-view, fetch-message] no listEntry 20:55:44.876 info [Mail - filter, store] initListEntries took 5ms. 20:55:44.876 info [Mail - startup] onOnline event fired 20:55:45.496 info [Mail - smtp, send] [[email protected]]subject:"Subject" 20:55:45.551 info [Mail - detail-view, fetch-message] connection established - fetch message 20:55:46.272 info [Mail - smtp, onidle] [[email protected]] 20:55:46.626 info [Mail - smtp, onready] failedRecipients: 20:55:46.655 info [Mail - ] add to flagging queue [] 20:55:52.773 info [Mail - smtp, ondone] subject:"Subject" success:false 20:55:52.839 info [Mail - smtp, onclose]
-
edwardp Ambassador
Welcome to Vivaldi, @alexanderyl
Check the All Messages / Outbox folder. The message may be in there. If it is present in this folder, you can delete it from there and that will stop the sending of the message. Aside from Gmail's anti-.exe policy, another reason could be that the .zip file may exceed Gmail's size limit for attachments.
If All Messages isn't displayed in the Mail panel, go to the Mail settings and check All Messages under Mail Panel Order and Visibility.
If the log you are displaying has been edited to remove personal information, please note that mail.com is a legitimate domain. They provide e-mail services.
-
alexanderyl
Thanks, you are correct,
I had hidden everything except "All accounts" where all messages by accounts is visible, but in the "all messages/outbox" there was the one entity of email that was sending.
-
edwardp Ambassador
You're welcome. Glad it's resolved.