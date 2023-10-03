Welcome to Vivaldi, @alexanderyl

Check the All Messages / Outbox folder. The message may be in there. If it is present in this folder, you can delete it from there and that will stop the sending of the message. Aside from Gmail's anti-.exe policy, another reason could be that the .zip file may exceed Gmail's size limit for attachments.

If All Messages isn't displayed in the Mail panel, go to the Mail settings and check All Messages under Mail Panel Order and Visibility.

If the log you are displaying has been edited to remove personal information, please note that mail.com is a legitimate domain. They provide e-mail services.