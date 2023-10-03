We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
uBlockOrigin blocks XHR in Vivaldi forum
DoctorG Ambassador
A hint for those using with uBlockOrigin.
I opened in Forum → Recent and tried to open Blocking AdBlocker Detection (has URL
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/90559/blocking-adblocker-detection/1).
Could not.
Oops! Internal Error. Sorry for the trouble, Oops! Looks like something went wrong! There seems to be a problem with your internet connection You can get in touch with us here.
Then is saw uBlockOrigin had a number in its icon.
I checked the uBlockOrigin protocol for network requests and saw this was shown:
16:28:43-adblocker-detection/--forum.vivaldi.net0,1getxhrhttps://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/90559/blocking-adblocker-detection/1
A click on the date in log line showed me:
Filter -adblocker-detection/ Filterliste EasyList Kontext forum.vivaldi.net Zugehörigkeit (0,1) vivaldi.net ⇒ vivaldi.net Typ xhr URL https://forum.vivaldi.net/api/topic/90559/blocking-adblocker-detection/1?_=1696343367137
It is EasyList
RiveDroite Ambassador
Ah that explains why I wasn't able to access that thread!
In Easylist:
Yeah, noticed that too... the cost of using adblockers...
Renamed and fixed I hope, until next time someone makes a topic named something similar
DoctorG Ambassador
But strange, the Easylist of Vivaldi Blocker blocks the click on link https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/90559/blocking-adblocker-detection/1), too, but Ctrl+F5 give me the page.
//edit: I guess my Vivaldi cached something.
@DoctorG Yes, because the rule is not
$document- it blocks requests from other pages, not the page itself.
I guess the forum uses XHR requests for dynamic content.
https://adblockplus.org/filter-cheatsheet#:~:text=Used to whitelist the page itself
A while ago I tried to open the page in Chrome with Adblock Plus and the same problem:
I've whitelisted this Forum, because i think it's not needed, no ads, nor trackers here.
@Catweazle Said:
….i think it's not needed, no ads, nor trackers here.
Are you really sure of that?
-
@barbudo2005, yes
The mere fact that you had to do a scan to say "yes", means that you are not quite sure. lol
@barbudo2005, i made a scan on every site, and also on any app, which i use, i made it only again to prove what i know since Years. I trust Vivaldi, precisely because I KNOW that it does not use trackers and ads, which is why it is whitelisted, When are not used ads or trackers, there is also no need to use the blockers.