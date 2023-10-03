We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Mouse gestures don't work on this page?
-
RasheedHolland
Probably because it's not a standard website or what?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@RasheedHolland Which Vivaldi version?
Which gesture?
Works for me with 6.4.3153.6 Win 11.
-
Javascript on the page blocks some mouse actions, for example I can't go on bottom or top with mouse gestures. I can only close the tab with a mouse gesture.
Disabling javascript for the site, the page doesn't render properly, but at least the mouse gestures for bottom/top work