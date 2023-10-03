We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Who uses this poor browser?
-
I thought the top of the sludge was the Yandex browser, but it turned out that the bottom can be broken through and this is Vivaldi.
How so much ugliness can be combined in one browser is an incomprehensible mystery to me.
This wretchedness stops the YouTube video when you activate the window of another browser, the translation of pages in it is generally a mess, a bunch of all sorts of useless settings that interfere with the use of this log and require configuration.
In general, I’m fed up with this,
(modedit: remove profanity and insulting language)
-
@Abayub Warning: Please do not use swear words and bad language on the forum or this will result in a ban.
As for your other issues:
- You can customise the theme to make it less ugly - have you visited the themes store?
- I haven't seen the issue of youtube videos stop playing, do you have any extensions or other apps that might interfere?
- In what way is page translation a mess?
- If you don't want settings, you can simply ignore them.
-
@Abayub said in Who uses this poor browser?:
an incomprehensible mystery to me
perchance an everyday experience for some peeps...
-
@Abayub said in Who uses this poor browser?:
I thought the top of the sludge was the Yandex browser, but it turned out that the bottom can be broken through and this is Vivaldi.
How so much ugliness can be combined in one browser is an incomprehensible mystery to me.
This wretchedness stops the YouTube video when you activate the window of another browser, the translation of pages in it is generally a mess, a bunch of all sorts of useless settings that interfere with the use of this log and require configuration.
In general, I’m fed up with this,
(modedit: remove profanity and insulting language)
The delusion is strong in you, it is. @LonM don't bother cause they only came here to TROLL. Probably ran Vivaldi for less than 15 seconds.
-
jorgefilho
@SkyBorg You're right, that kind of comment doesn't help at all.
-
@Abayub Feel free to use Chromium, that browser works, or an other one which fulfill your needs.
But if you need help to use and configure Vivaldi, ask in a friendly way.
Your acting like a troll is not the behaviour a community likes.
I resist in helping you; my advice: leave and uninstall Vivaldi browser if it is such pain for you.
-
@SkyBorg User ranting in same bad way at https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/682866 in June this year.
-
Very strange that a critic user and unpaid helper like me can work with Vivaldi browser without rioting in forum.
-
barbudo2005
Please apply 0 tolerance to these guys.
Don't use the word warning or the word please, they don't deserve it.
Also, don't try to solve their issues and the other users don't answer them, they have no interest in that happening.
They should simply be banned immediately and the thread deleted.
This is the same as if you invite someone to your house for the first time and after a while they tell you that you are a bas*ard and a son of a b**tch. Can you keep talking to him?
-
RasheedHolland
@Abayub said in Who uses this poor browser?:
I thought the top of the sludge was the Yandex browser, but it turned out that the bottom can be broken through and this is Vivaldi.
How so much ugliness can be combined in one browser is an incomprehensible mystery to me.
Switch to another browser, problem solved. And quit acting like a troll.
Vivaldi is actually one of the best browsers for me, but it depends on what you believe is important in a browser.
-
barbudo2005
@RasheedHolland Said:
Switch to another browser, problem solved. And quit acting like a troll.
Don't you think he has been using another browser for a long time?
Don't you think he intentionally wanted to act like a troll?
Vivaldi is actually one of the best browsers for me, but it depends on what you believe is important in a browser.
There is no point in taking a defensive position.
-
RasheedHolland
@barbudo2005 said in Who uses this poor browser?:
There is no point in taking a defensive position.
The thing is, perhaps he really feels like Vivaldi sucks, so he's entitled to his opinion. Perhaps other things are important to him in a browser. For me tab and bookmarks management are the killer features.
Yes, Vivaldi isn't perfect and does have certain annoyances and bugs, but to me it's way better than Firefox, Chrome, Opera, Edge and Brave to name a few. So my solution is to switch to another browser, especially with this attitude.
-
barbudo2005
@RasheedHolland Said:
The thing is, perhaps he really feels like Vivaldi sucks…….
So, if he thinks that, what's the point of continuing to talk to him.
Yes, Vivaldi isn't perfect and does have certain annoyances and bugs, but to me it's way better than Firefox, Chrome, Opera, Edge and Brave to name a few.
No need to apologize in front of us for using Vivaldi, we understand you perfectly.
So my solution is to switch to another browser, especially with this attitude.
That decision he had made long before writing the post.
-
-
TravellinBob
Wow. A voice in the wilderness.
Simple solution to all your woes: take your business elsewhere. I hear Chrome and Edge are ok, provided you don't mind being tracked or your personal data sold to the highest bidder. I don't believe you will be missed.
Have a nice day.
-
@barbudo2005 said in Who uses this poor browser?:
There is no point in taking a defensive position.
Let's stick to calling out the troll and not ones who said nothing wrong. You are almost as bad as the OP.
-
-
@SkyBorg Please stay polite.
We are not in "Vivaldi's - International Fight Club" here.
-
stilgarwolf
@Abayub said:
Who uses this poor browser?
I do.
-
I can't understand users who create an account in Vivaldi with the sole purpose of attacking the forum. It is clear that Vivaldi is not to everyone's taste, as happens with any other browser, but this has a simple solution, use another browser that you like more and end of the problem.
It happens with any other software, it can only be a reason to get angry, when it is a paid software that later did not turn out as expected, but this is not the case here.
-
@Hadden89 Good idea.
-